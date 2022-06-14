Work set to begin Wednesday on long-stalled Champlain Parkway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After decades of planning and delays, construction is set to begin Wednesday on the Champlain Parkway in Burlington.

The city says crews will begin clearing trees in the project’s right of way between Home and Lakeside avenues.

Plans for the parkway, once known as the Southern Connector, call for the roadway to be 2.8 miles long, connecting Interstate 89 to downtown Burlington.

Some neighbors who live near the right of way, like Mary Dion, have heard about the project since it first was proposed in the 1960s.

“I think it’s a good idea. I really do. I know a lot of people are a little upset, especially the ones who have their property close by, but I think it’ll help out with the traffic on Pine Street,” Dion said.

Project opponents on Tuesday said they will seek an emergency injunction to try to halt the project.

They have concerns surrounding pedestrian and biker safety, and worry that more traffic will be dumped into the city’s Maple and King streets neighborhood.

