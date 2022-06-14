BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a great start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ll see another nice day on Wednesday before the humidity climbs with scattered storms for Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday we’ll see one more day of partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warm front will bring some humidity and unsettled weather for the end of the work week. Skies will be partly sunny and dry most of the day. It will be muggy with the chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night and Friday before a cold front swings through. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with showers likely and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front will bring a big change to our temperatures for Father’s Day weekend. Skies will become partly sunny on Saturday with the chance of a morning shower or two. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny as well. It will remain cooler than normal for Father’s Day with highs remaining in the upper 60s.

Our weather looks dry and a little more seasonable for most of next week. Skies will be partly sunny through Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 70s. We might see a chance of a shower or thunderstorm by mid week.

