We have a couple of beautiful days & nights ahead of us before the weather goes downhill by the end of the week.

High pressure over the northeast will continue to give us sunny days, and full “strawberry” moonlit skies at night.

The weather will change on Thursday as a frontal system moves in from the west. First, it will turn breezy out of the south as the frontal system closes in. Then we’ll get showers & thunderstorms late Thursday into Thursday night, and some of those storms could be on the strong side.

Showers will linger into Friday with still the possibility of a thunderstorm or two.

A shot of cool air will be coming in on brisk north winds for the start of the weekend on Saturday. It will be a bit unsettled with the chance for a few showers throughout the day.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with lots of sunshine and a tad warmer, just in time for Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth.

Try to get outside and take advantage of the wonderful weather over the next couple of days!

