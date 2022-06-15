Barre man facing child sex charges

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre man is facing charges after police say he had sexual contact with two children back in March.

Vermont State Police say Robert Bartlett, 57 committed lewd and lascivious acts on two children while staying at the Best Western in Waterbury.

Police say Bartlett was at the hotel on March 25th and 26th, Tuesday Bartlett was processed and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Court.

He faces a two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child - and 2 counts of Cruelty to a Child subject to Sexual Conduct.

Bartlett is set to appear in court on Friday.

