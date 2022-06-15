Advertisement

Burlington is storing critical computer hardware in decrepit Memorial Auditorium

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington is keeping critical information technology equipment in the basement of Memorial Auditorium, a decrepit building that’s been vacant and considered unsafe for human occupancy since 2016.

If a flood, fire, or vandal destroyed the equipment, it would disrupt city government and potentially create a technology blackout for thousands of businesses and residents.

While the city is beginning to implement a plan to relocate its equipment, it hasn’t found a new space yet and a move could take up to 18 months and $500,000 to pay for it.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

