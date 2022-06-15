Advertisement

Camel’s Hump trailhead parking impacted by construction

Camel’s Hump Road in Huntington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Camel’s Hump Road in Huntington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Camel’s Hump Road in Huntington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews are preparing to replace the bridge over Brush Brook.

No vehicles will be able to access to the trailhead parking area during this two-day closure.

Following the closure, you’ll have to drive on a single-lane temporary bridge until the new replacement bridge is completed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.
Car chase near former Burlington High School ends in crash
Donald Gurney
Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

The school year for many students and teachers is about to come to a close.
Teachers reflect on pandemic school year
Moderna to seek COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization for kids younger than 5
FDA panel to review Moderna, Pfizer shot for kids under 5
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The school year for many students and teachers is about to come to a close.
Teachers reflect on pandemic school year
On Wednesday, there will be an important meeting about Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids...
FDA Panel to review Moderna, Pfizer shot for kids under 5