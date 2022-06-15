Camel’s Hump trailhead parking impacted by construction

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Camel’s Hump Road in Huntington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews are preparing to replace the bridge over Brush Brook.

No vehicles will be able to access to the trailhead parking area during this two-day closure.

Following the closure, you’ll have to drive on a single-lane temporary bridge until the new replacement bridge is completed.

