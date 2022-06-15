Advertisement

Camp counselors receive mental health training in NH

File photo
File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Counselors are being trained to recognize signs of mental health struggles in campers under a new initiative in New Hampshire to make summer camp more accessible, New Hampshire officials said.

The state’s education commissioner, Frank Edelblut said the new program, funded by federal COVID-19 relief aid, has partnered with 10 staff members from mental health facilities across the state to work with camps in the community, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

Jodie Lubarsky from Seacoast Mental Health Center said that the training has already started and that it’s been helpful.

The intent was not to train counselors to be mental health interventionists, but to give them foundational skills about how certain behaviors might manifest in children and when it would be appropriate to reach out to staff or camp directors to get additional support, Lubarsky said.

Jeanna Still, of Greater Manchester Community Health, said, “The camps do have our folks on site, and they do have somebody to lean on and they know where to go to.”

Still also said the program has already provided eight camps the training, which will help bridge the gap between mental health services and the local community.

“They know they can say, ‘OK there’s somebody here from the mental health center. I can ask them how do I get an intake, how do I refer a family, how do I get this family get what they may need?’” Still said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.
Car chase near former Burlington High School ends in crash

Latest News

File photo
Former Vt. company’s technology a pioneer in school threat detection
On Wednesday, there will be an important meeting about Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids...
FDA panel gives thumbs-up to COVID shots for kids under 5
File photo
Latest youth center lawsuit also targets other facilities
Experts say this year's early season strawberry crop is struggling a bit, but farms in our...
Early strawberry crops struggling but growers ready with a plan
Do you know what’s in your supplements?