Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock. According to police, it appears the victim was an innocent bystander who was there to support his friend. But because of an ongoing argument, that decision turned fatal.

“The son and the mother had an issue over finances and property is best we can tell right now,” Vt. State Police Lt. Todd Baxter said.

It was an active crime scene Wednesday, more than 24 hours after a man was gunned down in the driveway of the Slayton Terrace home.

“Honestly, it’s the wrong place, wrong time, and he was here to support his friend and be here with her,” Baxter said.

Police say Jay Wilson’s mother and the victim showed up at the house Tuesday afternoon to sign over papers on a car. Police say that sparked an ongoing argument between the mother and her son which escalated into gunfire. Wilson’s mom witnessed the shooting.

“Something sparked into a situation that went downhill real fast and it is just unfortunate,” Baxter said.

Police showed up a short time later and found the victim dead in the driveway. Police say Wilson then shot at the officers who returned fired before the 45-year-old retreated back into the house. That led to a nearly 10-hour standoff as police attempted to get Wilson to surrender.

“There was certainly every opportunity for anyone who was in that home to be made aware that we wanted to speak with them and that they needed to come out peacefully if they would,” Baxter said.

But late Tuesday night, police decided not to wait any longer. After getting a warrant, a tactical team entered the house.

“And that’s with the Vermont State Police. They heard what was believed to be a single gunshot,” Baxter said.

They say they found Wilson dead inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident startled residents who were asked to shelter in place for most of the day.

“The worst we get in Woodstock is speeders,” said Doug Perkins, who works in the area.

“It’s not typical to see this many police cars in town,” said Carole Bibeau, who visits the area often.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as Dieter Seier, 67, of Corinth, New Hampshire.

They say the Woodstock police officer who was first at the scene and fired his gun was Sgt. Joseph Swanson, a 15-year veteran of the department. Swanson suffered a graze wound on one of his arms.

Wilson’s mother was not injured.

Police say the investigation into the entire incident is ongoing.

