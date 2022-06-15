Advertisement

Do you know what’s in your supplements?

(WILX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you know what’s in your supplements? That’s part of the message from a new campaign from the Food and Drug Administration.

Supplement Your Knowledge” is aimed at educating consumers and health care providers about how the capsules and gummies on store shelves are regulated, and what they do and don’t do.

Carol Welch, director of the FDA’s office of dietary supplements, says while they determine the safety of supplements, consumer need to pay attention.

“It’s really important to read the label and understand what the product is that you’re taking, what it’s labeled to contain, and what the recommended doses are,” Welch said.

She recommends talking to your health care provider before taking supplements and to report any adverse reactions.

