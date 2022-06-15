Early strawberry crops struggling but growers ready with a plan

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Experts say this year’s early-season strawberry crop is struggling a bit, but farms in our region have systems in place to help them weather the storm.

The pick-your-own strawberry season is right around the corner, but, like any crop in our region, the season comes with its ups and downs.

“Early variety has suffered for a couple reasons,” Ray Sprague said.

Sprague grew up farming. He’s the second generation at the Edgewater Farm in Plainfield, New Hampshire. The field manager knows his crops well and says when it comes to strawberries, a hot May hurt the early season crop. It’s thinner than usual.

“You have young plants that were carrying fruit before they really got going,” Sprague said.

Along with strawberries, Edgewater grows a variety of crops. Diversifying helps combat a bad year for any particular one of them.

“It gives us some balance to our cash flow,” Sprague explained.

They also find balance in the grocery store aisle. Edgewater has supplied strawberries to the Hanover Co-op Food Stores in Upper Valley for decades.

“It’s the Co-op’s commitment to source locally whenever possible,” said Sarah Simpson of the Hanover Co-op.

If the inventory is sparse, the co-op pulls from its 18 other growers in the area, or sources regionally.

“We try to be very proactive about communicating what’s going on with our growers to our customer base so they are aware of what struggles they are having and aware when they are having a really great year,” Simpson said.

Ultimately, it’s the consumer who keeps local farms afloat. That’s according to officials at Vital Communities, a nonprofit that, among other things, connects the people through agriculture.

“It is critical that farms have a stable sales channel and income stream. They feed us, so it’s in our benefit to support them all the time,” said Nancy LaRow of Vital Communities.

Back at Edgewater, there is good news on the horizon.

“Mid- and late-season stuff looks really good,” Sprague said.

That too, of course, is dependent on Mother Nature.

“Hopefully those varieties will space out and come on consistently, and it will extend our season some,” Sprague said.

Depending on the weather, the pick-your-own fields at this farm could be open to the public in the next week or so.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.