FDA panel to review Moderna, Pfizer shot for kids under 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, there will be an important meeting about Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids under 5 years old.

A committee of FDA vaccine advisers meets Wednesday.

If the group votes for a vaccine, there are still a few steps to go, but it could be given to kids next week.

President of the Vermont Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Becca Bell says they will look at the decision, but do support kids getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

She says the risks and benefits of young kids getting vaccinated is being heavily weighed.

“We’ve been vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds since the fall. And the safety data and those age groups are very, very good. We don’t expect there to be any new safety issues in children under five years of age. But we will take a close look at that safety data. And I do want to reassure parents that when the FDA and the CDC and medical providers are looking at this, this question about children getting vaccinated we’re looking really at this age group,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell says parents shouldn’t be calling to schedule a vaccine appointment just yet, but if approved, the shots would be given at doctor’s offices.

Even if your child already had COVID, it’s still recommended they get vaccinated.

