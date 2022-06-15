Lake Dunmore loon enthusiast awarded Zetterstrom prize

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Korkuc loves loons on Lake Dunmore and on Tuesday he was honored for those conservation efforts.

Korkuc came ashore on his pontoon boat “Loonatic” at Branbury State Park in Salisbury to accept the Green Mountain Power Meeri Zetterstrom award for his work to monitor and protect the once-endangered bird.

Korkuc is out daily making sure boaters keep a safe distance from their nests, especially during breeding season.

Joan Gumble nominated the Korkuc for the annual prize. “He is out there building platforms for the nest and asking other people to build platforms for the nest and he has saved so many chicks,” Gumble said.

“I’m not a person who’s an award person. I never think about awards, I certainly don’t do this for an award. But I do appreciate it and I can kind of accept it on behalf of the folks who work with me doing this,” Korkuc said.

Our Joe Carroll will have more with Korkuc this Thursday at 6 p.m. - he’s also this week’s Super Senior.

