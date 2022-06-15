New details revealed in court about Northern New York murder case

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New details about a North Country murder were revealed Wednesday when the suspect appeared in court.

Police say Melissa Myers, 40, of Plattsburgh, was stabbed to death in the early hours of June 4.

They arrested Vincent Abrams, 44, of Champlain, for the murder.

Abrams had a preliminary felony hearing in Plattsburgh City Court Wednesday. The judge did not allow cameras inside the courtroom.

We heard from nine witnesses, including people who were with the victim that night, the local taxi company and law enforcement detectives on the case.

We learned a lot from a friend of Myers and from the victim’s sister who said they were hanging out at Myers’ house for most of the day and night doing drugs. Myers’ sister said Abrams was among those at the house.

Police testified that when they questioned Abrams, he admitted he went back to Myers’ home later that night where he found her dead. They say Abrams also told them he took a vacuum from the apartment, which they later found in nearby woods along with the suspected murder weapon and the victim’s purse.

During that portion of the testimony, Abrams shouted out in court saying, “I never said that!”

The defense argued that prosecutors didn’t have enough proof to connect Abrams to the murder but the court ruled in favor of the people.

Abrams is still being held at this time.

