Advertisement

NYC Mayor Adams endorses Hochul in New York governor’s race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams/File
New York City Mayor Eric Adams/File(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term on Wednesday, praising her as “an amazing governor” who deserves a full term.

Adams, a centrist Democrat like Hochul, told supporters at a Manhattan union hall that voters need someone who can “get stuff done in the state of New York.”

Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, is running to keep the job she has held since August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Hochul faces New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island in the June 28 Democratic primary.

She said in a news release that she and Adams “are proving what a strong partnership can achieve when leaders are united in delivering results for New Yorkers.”

Hochul said she and Adams “are committed to building a new chapter in our state’s history that’s focused on teamwork, collaboration, and progress over politics.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.
Car chase near former Burlington High School ends in crash
Donald Gurney
Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

The school year for many students and teachers is about to come to a close.
Teachers reflect on pandemic school year
On Wednesday, there will be an important meeting about Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids...
FDA panel to review Moderna, Pfizer shot for kids under 5
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The school year for many students and teachers is about to come to a close.
Teachers reflect on pandemic school year