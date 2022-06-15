Police: Hardwick man used excavator to stop arrest

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator to try to stop them from arresting a suspect.

Police say they went to a home on Scott Road in Hardwick Tuesday to investigate an aggravated assault and a burglary.

Officers say Wayne Tallman got into an excavator and moved the bucket recklessly near the troopers and their cruisers.

He has several charges, including aggravated assault on a protected official.

Amy Tallman was issued a citation for impeding an officer. She’ll be in court in August.

