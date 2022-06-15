Advertisement

Police: Hardwick man used excavator to stop arrest

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator to try to stop them from arresting a suspect.

Police say they went to a home on Scott Road in Hardwick Tuesday to investigate an aggravated assault and a burglary.

Officers say Wayne Tallman got into an excavator and moved the bucket recklessly near the troopers and their cruisers.

He has several charges, including aggravated assault on a protected official.

Amy Tallman was issued a citation for impeding an officer. She’ll be in court in August.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.
Car chase near former Burlington High School ends in crash
Donald Gurney
Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

A former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 at age 5...
Former home of Harmony Montgomery’s dad, stepmom searched
A former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 at age 5...
Former home of Harmony Montgomery’s dad, stepmom searched
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
There’s still no clear answer on how Burlington school leaders plan to fill the money gap to...
BSD emergency meeting on $60M BHS bonding gap ends in executive session