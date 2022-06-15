Police investigate overdose death in Waitsfield

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield man overdoses on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Vermont State Police say back in October 2021-- they responded to a reported untimely death at an apartment building on Main Street in Waitsfield.

Police say the deceased was 55 year old Christopher Bordonaro and autopsy results shows that Bordonaro died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose.

Police say 28 year old Trevor Kirkpatrick of Marshfield was issued a citation to appear in court because he supplied Bordonaro with cocaine prior to his death.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.