Police investigate overdose death in Waitsfield
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield man overdoses on cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Vermont State Police say back in October 2021-- they responded to a reported untimely death at an apartment building on Main Street in Waitsfield.
Police say the deceased was 55 year old Christopher Bordonaro and autopsy results shows that Bordonaro died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose.
Police say 28 year old Trevor Kirkpatrick of Marshfield was issued a citation to appear in court because he supplied Bordonaro with cocaine prior to his death.
