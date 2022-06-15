Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say two persons of interest in a Vermont homicide were arrested after an incident in New Hampshire.

Police say reports of a car off the road in Salisbury, New Hampshire, early Wednesday led them to a nearby post office building.

They say Michael O’Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, had broken into the building after fleeing the scene of the crash.

When New Hampshire troopers took the pair into custody, they learned O’Brien and Samplatsky are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.

O’Brien and Samplatsky are being held in New Hampshire on charges including burglary and fugitive from justice.

Earlier this week, police were investigating what they called a suspicious death in Rutland City.

They said a body was found at 76 Baxter Street Sunday morning.

Members of the Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police said they were still working to determine what happened. They did not release the name of the person who died and said they were awaiting autopsy results.

Neighbors told WCAX News the house is notorious for drug activity and police confirmed investigators are familiar with the address.

