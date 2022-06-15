Police: Woodstock shooting suspect took his own life

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This came after hours of attempting to get anyone inside the home on Slayton Terrace to come out Tuesday.

The shooting investigation began after Vermont State Police say Jay Wilson shot a friend of his mother’s outside the home.

Wilson also allegedly shot at a Woodstock police officer, who shot back.

State police say they weren’t 100% sure Wilson was in the house, but tried everything to get anyone inside to come out.

“It was a slow process, utilizing public address announcements over loud speakers, pushing the door in, deployed gas in the house, which usually will force people to decide to come out, that didn’t happen. Made entry and upon hearing what is believed to be a gunshot, later found Jay Wilson dead,” said Maj. Dan Trudeau, with Vermont State Police.

Most of the day, neighbors had to shelter in place in their homes but that has since been lifted.

Wilson’s body and the man he allegedly shot, will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

We expect the victim’s name to be released soon.

On Wednesday, state police say they will release the name of the Woodstock Police officer involved in an exchange of gunfire with Wilson. Once the state police’s investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews.

