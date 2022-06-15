Advertisement

Police: Woodstock shooting suspect took his own life

Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This came after hours of attempting to get anyone inside the home on Slayton Terrace to come out Tuesday.

The shooting investigation began after Vermont State Police say Jay Wilson shot a friend of his mother’s outside the home.

Wilson also allegedly shot at a Woodstock police officer, who shot back.

State police say they weren’t 100% sure Wilson was in the house, but tried everything to get anyone inside to come out.

“It was a slow process, utilizing public address announcements over loud speakers, pushing the door in, deployed gas in the house, which usually will force people to decide to come out, that didn’t happen. Made entry and upon hearing what is believed to be a gunshot, later found Jay Wilson dead,” said Maj. Dan Trudeau, with Vermont State Police.

Most of the day, neighbors had to shelter in place in their homes but that has since been lifted.

Wilson’s body and the man he allegedly shot, will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

We expect the victim’s name to be released soon.

On Wednesday, state police say they will release the name of the Woodstock Police officer involved in an exchange of gunfire with Wilson. Once the state police’s investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews.

Related story:

Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Shane Gobeil
Parent arrested in New Hampshire for school threat in Vermont
Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.
Car chase near former Burlington High School ends in crash
Donald Gurney
Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
State Police: suspect in Woodstock shooting took his own life
A recently released FBI document indicates that a commercial airline pilot who became a major...
Police investigate overdose death in Waitsfield
Fire generic WHNS
Crews battle a house fire in Burlington
Shooting in Woodstock
Negotiations begin between Police and Suspect in Woodstock shooting