Search crews scour Upper Valley for missing Springfield man

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say dozens of searchers continue to look for a missing man with Alzheimer’s in the Upper Valley.

The Vermont State Police say Donald I. Gurney, 65, of Springfield, was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday. About 50 searchers with K-9s were working in the Cavendish area Wednesday with help from a Vermont Army National Guard helicopter.

Anyone with information on Gurney’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip online.

Related Story:

Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.