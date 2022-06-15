Advertisement

South End developer says Burlington isn’t moving fast enough on rezoning

Area proposed for rezoning site in Burlington's South End.
Area proposed for rezoning site in Burlington's South End.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposal to help solve Burlington’s housing crisis has hit a snag at City Hall. A local developer says he wants to add hundreds of affordable apartments, but he says the city isn’t working fast enough to amend zoning.

As part of Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point housing plan announced in December, the city wants to find places where more housing could logically be built but is not currently permitted.

One area near Sears Lane in the South End is zoned as “light manufacturing,” meaning housing cannot be built. The city committed to working to craft a zoning amendment to rezone the area, however, critics say it has been stalled.

“Whatever we do here, we want to make sure there are some reasonably affordable apartments for the working people of Burlington,” said Russ Scully, a developer who is ready to build housing on a six-acre parking lot where the old General Electric plant was located. Scully currently rents out to local businesses for parking. He says If the area is rezoned, he wants to build up to 500 units of housing for Burlington’s lower-income workforce, people who work in jobs like retail and restaurants. “What we’d like to do is really think about this as a model for potentially what neighborhoods could look like in the future and not Jetson’s style, not crazy futuristic, but just thinking about how sort of the next generation of Burlingtonians might want to live.

Scully says he wants to help put a dent in what he says are the 5,000 units that Burlington needs to solve the housing crisis. His parking lot buts up to the former Sears Lane homeless encampment, which is currently being used as a construction staging area for the rotary and Champlain Parkway project.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is currently studying the feasibility of a transit center and parking area on that site.

City officials Wednesday did not respond to a request for comment on what is causing the delays.

