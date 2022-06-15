Students take part in Castleton archaeology dig

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - College students from campuses across Vermont are digging up hidden history in Castleton this spring.

The historic Granger House located just steps away from the Castleton University campus has turned into an excavation site.

“It’s a building that I’ve walked past every day and I knew they were doing some work here but I didn’t know to what extent -- which is really exciting,” said Jacqueline Nash, a Castleton student.

The is one of the oldest in Castleton and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was designed and built by Noahdiah Granger around 1800. Artifacts once buried under hundreds of years of coal and dirt are finally coming to light, but students who found them say it’s not about what they find but what they find out.

“We find these cool things but it’s like what we find out about how far back they date and the history behind them. We’re doing research about these artifacts as well. It’s been really interesting to find out the meaning behind them,” said Jessica Abiti, a Castleton student.

It’s a project that the archeology professors and students say is extremely valuable because of the unique opportunities to discover the lives of those who lived hundreds of years before us.

“We’re touching stuff that someone from the 1800s or forward, 19th century, were using and touching and handling like it was nothing. And to us, it’s something precious. It’s like one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That’s what we’re doing here,” Nash said.

The hands-on project is preparing these students for the working world while helping them learn about their own local history.

“The kind of archaeology that we’re covering here is actually really important and it’s from where they live. This isn’t far off Europe and South America. What we’re investigating here is just as cool, and it’s right under their feet,” said Matthew Moriarty, the director of archaeology at Castleton.

For many students, having the opportunity to take part in a project like this is like a dream come true, especially coming out of the pandemic. “It’s probably my best college experience so far. Going from starting during COVID to being out in the field with everyone and digging and working with Matt and Ellie -- it’s just amazing, it’s really a great experience,” said Castleton student Philip Williams.

For members of the public who want to get involved, the site will be open to visitors and volunteers all day Thursday.

