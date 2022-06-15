Teachers reflect on pandemic school year

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The school year for many students and teachers comes to a close this week. The ongoing pandemic made it challenging for many teachers, but some say it was also a rewarding year.

“I personally have grown so much this year as an educator,” said Casey Lee, a kindergarten teacher at Summit Street School in Essex Junction.

“I thought that I was patient before, but I learned that I needed to be more patient,” said Sean Macardle, a ninth-grade English teacher.

Both educators are wrapping up another year of pandemic teaching.

For Lee, it’s his first year of teaching and he is reveling in his students’ success.

“Talk about the friendships that they have made, the experiences that they had -- that’s what brings me back every day,” said Lee.

Although he admits the year didn’t pass without COVID challenges.

“To one day have all 18 of my students and the next day have 10 of my students, and knowing that we had to do things a couple of times to make sure all the kids were getting what they needed,” he said.

Lee says his school and fellow staff aided in marching on through the school year.

Around the corner in Colchester, Macardle is feeling the same pressure.

“Kind of reeducating students into the norms and the culture of how school operates,” he said.

Macardle says he knows social-emotional and academic learning has been impacted, leaving some students in need of extra assistance or attention.

“We probably grappled with more behavioral issues than in many many years prior,” Macardle said.

The patience he learned came into play in helping students navigate their own social-emotional health. But he says the peaks outnumbered the valleys.

“Being able to go to the musical performance, theater event, sporting event-- all those things that make school this well-rounded place,” said Macardle.

Macardle says this year was a natural progression back closer to what was considered a normal school day pre-pandemic. But he also takes the glass-half-full perspective, challenging what normal is, in anticipation of what comes next.

“While we might want to go back, why is the change a bad thing necessarily,” said Macardle.

He says by scheduling the school day differently and using online platforms they learned to love, not everything needs to disappear.

While both teachers are looking forward to their summer break, they also say they are excited for the fall and another crack at something they love.

Rosalind Hutton, a physical education teacher, says the hope for next year is getting one step closer to normal.

“We are a pretty dedicated team and dedicated to our students and still providing them the best education and the best experience possible, no matter what is changing around us,” said Hutton.

She says Summit Street School was able to do some work with Circus Smirkus and that she looks forward to integrating that into the curriculum for next year’s students, even if the circus can’t be there in person.

