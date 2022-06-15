Vermont students reflect on close of another COVID year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week marks the close of another unconventional school year for Vermont students. Melissa Cooney spoke with students and parents as they reflect on another COVID school year.

From young students to graduating seniors, most agree the year had its challenges from navigating the virus. But many also said there were also a lot of high points and that they have a lot to look forward to.

“Stressful but exciting,” said Holly Staats, who along with fellow Middlebury Union High School senior Sophie Larocque, is graduating. They say the year had its ups and downs, especially around the ever-evolving response to COVID.

“The change in guidance was super hard to know what was okay and I would be like, ‘Mom, can you look it up, I don’t know what it is, I’m confused,’” Larocque said.

The school year started with all students back to in-person learning and education officials focused on recovering from the impacts of COVID the previous two school years. But the virus remained a disruptor through much of the school year.

“This year, the beginning was a little crazy. We still had to wear masks with the new variant and stuff -- that was stressful,” said Molly Gilbert, a seventh-grader at Essex Middle School.

“Sometimes, during the week, would skip school because so many people would get sick with COVID,” said Jalelah Russell, a Milton fifth grader.

Finn Shonstrom, a South Burlington eight-grader, is among those who say returning to full-time, in-person learning took some adjusting. “Getting used to the homework again, because in 7th and 6th grade we didn’t have much because of COVID and all that,” he said.

“Those five-day school weeks in-person, I forgot how exhausting they were,” said one MUHS senior.

A pivotal point for most students we talked to was when masks became optional. “It was exciting when the mask came off. It was also like, are we sure its 100% safe for us to do,” Shonstrom said.

“It was fun. You didn’t have to wear masks. We could do more things without masks, we could get close,” said Chelsea, a second-grader at Summit Street School in Essex Junction.

But after two-and-a-half years of pandemic school, parents we spoke with say this year was helpful in getting their kids back on track. “I think they were a little behind but the teachers did a really good job at assessing where the kids were and catching them back up,” said Brian Hendrix, a parent in the Lamoille South Supervisory Union.

“Teachers were really great and she was able to stay on track, and same with my son. And any additional help I feel like my kids needed, the school district has been great,” said Michellyn Perris, a Milton parent.

and despite the COVID challenges, students say they made some great memories this year, too. “My senior lacrosse season was definitely the best season I’ve ever had,” Larocque said.

“Our high school put on “Footloose” and it was wonderful. It was just wonderful to see everyone and do something as a class one last time together,” Staats said.

And younger students know there’s a lot to look forward to -- summer break and high hopes that next year will be even better.

