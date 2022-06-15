BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds have increased this evening, but aside from the chance for an isolated sprinkle, it will be a quiet start to the night. A frontal system will bring unsettled weather to the area tomorrow. First, we’ll see a warm front spark a round of showers and storms in the St. Lawrence Valley in the hours after midnight. That area will be the focus for most of the activity we’ll see in the next 24 hours.

Showers and storms will be possible further east into Franklin County and the rest of northern New York as the overnight progresses, but chances diminish east into Vermont. Aside from the chance for a scattered shower, most of the day will be dry in most places. As a cold front slides into the area during the afternoon and evening, we’ll see the chance for another round of showers and storms.

The best chance for severe weather Thursday will be in the St. Lawrence Valley Thursday afternoon. Chances for severe weather will quickly diminish as you head east. Storms could remain strong to severe into Franklin or even Clinton or Essex County, but any storms will likely be sub-severe by the time they get into Vermont Thursday evening.

There will likely be some lingering showers or storms into Friday, but it once again won’t be an all day event. Most of the day will be dry. There will be a noticeable change to the air to start the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday likely won’t make it out of the 60s, and there will still be lingering clouds and the chance for showers.

The good news is by Sunday, we’ll see big improvements for Father’s Day. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s, so it will be comfortable, but not too hot. Sunshine and dry conditions will return too. Weather looks pleasant through the first part of next week.

