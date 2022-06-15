BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far this week, the weather has been delightful, and today will be no exception. High pressure is still in control of our weather, so we are looking at another day with lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures.

Most of tonight will still be okay, but by Thursday morning it will be turning more muggy. The wind will also be picking up out of the south as a frontal system comes at us from the Midwest. It will turn more active as we go through the day on Thursday, starting with a thunderstorm or two near the Canadian border during the morning hours. But it will be mainly in the late afternoon & evening that we will get a more organized batch of showers & thunderstorms coming through, especially over northern NY. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. As they move eastward into VT & NH during the evening hours, they will be tending to fizzle out.

Friday will start with some sunshine, but another round of showers will come through in the afternoon. Winds will shift around to the WNW, and those brisk winds will be bringing in a quick batch of chilly air for this time of the year.

The weekend will therefore start out cool, with highs only in the upper 50s to mid-60s on Saturday. It will be partly sunny, but still a bit unsettled with a chance for a few showers, mainly north.

We will recover for the second half of the weekend with lots of sunshine on Sunday, along with a warm-up.

The temperatures will be back on track again by Monday with a mainly sunny start to the new work week. Then there will be the chance for showers again on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the stormy weather on Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

