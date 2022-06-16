10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 10-year-old Nora Silva’s mother, Michaela, went into anaphylactic shock driving her daughter home from a lacrosse game. Michaela was able to use two epi-pens but was still having trouble breathing. Now, Nora is being credited with saving her mother’s life.

“She was all woozy and stuff, so I had to keep her awake,” Nora explained.

Nora’s mother, Michaela, started feeling unwell on a drive from Burlington to their home in Stowe, so the two decided to get off the highway. As things worsened, Nora talked her mother into pulling over at the Long Trail Parking Lot on Route 2.

From there, things escalated quickly. Michaela was starting to have trouble breathing and periodically blacking out, despite successfully using two epi-pens. Doctors tell her the anaphylactic episode was the result of oral allergy syndrome, often triggered by certain foods or pollen.

“It was really scary, I was crying a little bit,” Nora described.

Yet, she didn’t hesitate to jump into action, dialing 911. While waiting for first responders, she kept her mother awake as dispatchers explained how to perform CPR. Luckily, it never got to that point.

Vermont State Trooper Christopher Sweeney was first on scene. He presented Nora with an award at her school, Stowe Elementary, Tuesday afternoon.

“It was absolutely incredible. Her actions contributed to her mother’s outcome on this,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney says Nora did everything right by calling 911, staying calm, and being aware of her surroundings. He says those are lessons every parent should teach their child.

“It had a great outcome. She was calm,” Sweeney said. “It was directly an outcome of her daughter’s actions and the ability to articulate what was going on.”

Michaela was brought to the hospital, but is doing just fine, all thanks to Nora.

This story had a happy ending, but it also serves as a reminder for the importance of keeping epi-pens and Benadryl nearby if you have any type of allergy.

