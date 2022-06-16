Advertisement

3rd day of search for missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s disease

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease likely became confused while he was camping.

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.

Donald Gurney
Donald Gurney(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Vermont State Police say Gurney was camping in the Cavendish area and probably got confused and walked away from his vehicle.

A command center was set up at the Cavendish Fire Department. Community members have been stopping by with food and drinks for the rescue teams.

“We believe sometime Monday morning he drove his truck to the end of a dead-end road in Cavendish and parked it next to a camp. It’s a seasonal camp, no one was there and that is where his truck was found,” Vt. State Police Lt. Anthony French said.

Multiple agencies from across the region are helping with the search. That includes the Air National Guard searching by air.

Anyone with information on Gurney’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or share a tip online.

Related Stories:

Search crews scour Upper Valley for missing Springfield man

Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock.
Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has released preliminary proposals for calculating...
New Hampshire outlines youth center abuse settlement process
The Vermont Transportation Agency says the long-awaited return of passenger rail service to...
It’s official: Amtrak to begin Burlington runs on July 29
The National Hip-Hop Museum has brought part of its collection up from Washington, D.C.
New exhibit in Burlington showcases hip-hop history