3rd day of search for missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s disease

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease likely became confused while he was camping.

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.

Donald Gurney (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Vermont State Police say Gurney was camping in the Cavendish area and probably got confused and walked away from his vehicle.

A command center was set up at the Cavendish Fire Department. Community members have been stopping by with food and drinks for the rescue teams.

“We believe sometime Monday morning he drove his truck to the end of a dead-end road in Cavendish and parked it next to a camp. It’s a seasonal camp, no one was there and that is where his truck was found,” Vt. State Police Lt. Anthony French said.

Multiple agencies from across the region are helping with the search. That includes the Air National Guard searching by air.

Anyone with information on Gurney’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or share a tip online.

