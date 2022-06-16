Analysis: What lies behind rash of school threats?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier High School, Canaan Memorial, Lake Region, and Orleans Elementary -- what do these four schools have in common?
Just in the last month, all were forced to cancel classes due to threats of violence.
While the investigation into some of the cases is still ongoing, we know all but one of the threats were allegedly made by students. But what factors would drive them to make threats?
Darren Perron spoke with forensic psychologist Tom Powell about some of the possible root causes.
Related Stories:
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat
Orleans school reopens after threat
Montpelier Police take questions on May school threat
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.