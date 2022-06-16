Advertisement

Analysis: What lies behind rash of school threats?

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier High School, Canaan Memorial, Lake Region, and Orleans Elementary -- what do these four schools have in common?

Just in the last month, all were forced to cancel classes due to threats of violence.

While the investigation into some of the cases is still ongoing, we know all but one of the threats were allegedly made by students. But what factors would drive them to make threats?

Darren Perron spoke with forensic psychologist Tom Powell about some of the possible root causes.

