Driver involved in crash at SVMC dies in hospital

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash that sent a car racing across the lawn of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus is now considered deadly.

Police say a man driving a Pontiac Firebird pulled right in front of an SUV on U.S. 7 in Pownal Monday morning.

The SUV crashed right into the driver’s side door.

Police say during the crash, the Pontiac’s accelerator pedal became stuck and the car went out of control and across the lawn of the SVMC campus.

The car hit a large sign and finally landed against the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

