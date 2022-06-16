‘Engagement sessions’ planned for South End housing rezoning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six months after Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his support for a process that could add hundreds of affordable housing units in the city’s South End, the wheels of government appear to be moving.

Developers hope to turn a parking lot off Lakeside Avenue into affordable housing but need a zoning change to move forward. Now, that zoning amendment process has been announced, with two public engagement sessions scheduled for late June and early July.

Residents of the South End can learn about the potential to allow areas that are now zoned as “light manufacturing” to be rezoned for housing. City Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5, says he’s excited about the housing plans while also saying he is committed to keeping the character of the South End intact.

“Not only for light manufacturing but also the South End of Burlington -- it’s become a great area of artists, for makers, for other small businesses, and it’s very important for me as we consider additional housing and development, that we make sure we preserve that character and that we are not in any way pushing out folks that have made the South End the unique creative place that it is,” Traverse said.

A memorandum of understanding last December indicated the zoning change would be ready for City Council approval by this summer, but it has not yet gone before the Planning Commission. The reason for the delays remains unclear and the mayor has declined repeated requests for comment. In a statement Thursday afternoon, his office now says the zoning change will be in front of the City Council by the end of this year.

