Farmers deal with rising fuel costs

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The price of feed, fuel, and fertilizer -- the primary costs of most farm operations -- have skyrocketed this spring. And while many farmers have been swallowing the increases, that can’t last forever.

Fuel is used in almost all farm operations, and although farmers don’t like paying the price, they have to. That could have ramifications on how they operate next year, including using less fertilizer, cutting down on equipment, or in some cases, selling off animals. Many of the price increases are tied to the war in Ukraine as well as the post-pandemic demand for fuel.

“Right now we are guzzling it right up like you wouldn’t believe, and there is not much we can do about that,” said Bernie Guillemette, the owner of Guillemette Farm in Shelburne.

Some farms can offset their input costs by adjusting consumer prices, but that typically isn’t an option for dairy. Guillemette says his dairy operation operating costs are killing them. “Can’t get excited about how much money we handle, it’s about what we got left at the end of the day,” he said.

Not only are farms dependent on fuel to run equipment, but the animal feed is also dependent on it. Guillemette says he believes if costs remain like they are, it will only become a bigger problem. ”I guess we are going to try to weather the storm like everyone else, with hopes some immediate responses start taking effect, because this is going to cause havoc. At some point, people will be feeling it when it comes time to buy groceries,” Guillemette said.

Middlebury College assistant professor of economics Steve Pecsok says the pain of inflation impacts each farm in different ways. Dairy farmers, for example, don’t have a lot of control over how their milk is priced, so even if milk is at a higher price, they aren’t making much profit.

As for the long-term, Guillemette says they will plan the best they can and try to roll with the economic punches.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.