House fire in Hinesburg kills a dog

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in Hinesburg Tuesday.

The fire was on CB Road and when they arrived to the scene flames could be scene from the windows.

Hinesburg Assistant Fire Chief Eric Spivack tells Channel Three News no one was home at the time, but a dog did die.

Spivack says they knocked out the fire pretty quick and it appears to have started in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

