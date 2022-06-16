New exhibit in Burlington showcases hip-hop history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of hip-hop kicked off at the Flynn Center in Burlington Thursday.

The National Hip-Hop Museum has brought part of its collection up from Washington, D.C.

You can check out memorabilia from hip-hop history with some of the freshest fashions on display. One of the highlights is Rakim’s Gucci jacket.

Each exhibit has a QR code that you can scan to learn more about the music and the history.

“I feel that museums helped me to find out about experiences that you may not be familiar with. So whether you’re a lover of hip-hop and a purest or really not interested or well-versed in hip-hop, you can still find things here that connect you to something familiar,” said Red Summer of the National Hip-Hop Museum.

The exhibit kicks off June 16 at 6 p.m. and goes until June 23. It’s free to the public.

On Sunday, they will induct new members into the Hall of Fame at City Hall Park.

🔥😱🔥The largest Hip-Hop Exhibition in the history of Vermont opens TOMORROW, THU 6/16, with a reception from 6-8p!... Posted by The National Hip-Hop Museum on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.