North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs

Courtesy: Rulfs Orchard
Courtesy: Rulfs Orchard(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died

The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend.

The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm, but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.

He began the Rulfs Apple Orchards by selling apples from a wagon on his front law.

“To say Grandpa Bob will be missed is a huge understatement. He was one-of-a-kind and completely irreplaceable,” said the orchard.

