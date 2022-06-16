Advertisement

Police: Fair Haven couple ‘persons of interest’ in Rutland suspicious death

Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend.

Michael O’Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, were arrested Wednesday in Salisbury, New Hampshire, after police say they drove off the road and then broke into a post office.

During their investigation, police were told that the couple are persons of interest in at Rutland homicide investigation. Police last Sunday found the body of a man in a Baxter Street apartment. They still have not released any information about the victim or how he died.

Neighbors told WCAX News the house is notorious for drug activity and police confirmed investigators are familiar with the address.

Related Stories:

Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire

New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City

Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock.
Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Latest News

x
Police: Fair Haven couple ‘persons of interest’ in Rutland suspicious death
Travelers can now fly nonstop between Burlington and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines.
Burlington airport adds direct flights to Minneapolis
File photo
Farmers deal with rising fuel costs
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage