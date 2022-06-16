Police: Fair Haven couple ‘persons of interest’ in Rutland suspicious death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend.

Michael O’Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, were arrested Wednesday in Salisbury, New Hampshire, after police say they drove off the road and then broke into a post office.

During their investigation, police were told that the couple are persons of interest in at Rutland homicide investigation. Police last Sunday found the body of a man in a Baxter Street apartment. They still have not released any information about the victim or how he died.

Neighbors told WCAX News the house is notorious for drug activity and police confirmed investigators are familiar with the address.

