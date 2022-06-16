Quechee hot air balloon fest takes off Friday

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The balloons are back in Quechee this weekend.

The 42nd Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday afternoon. It’s back on its normal weekend after it was moved to Labor Day last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say they have a couple of new treats for visitors including a couple of character balloons and that it feels good to be back.

“I think we’re just excited to be back at Father’s Day weekend and that to get getting people out again, right. And pandemics set us all back a couple of years. So, we’re really looking forward to it,” said P.J. Skehan with the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

There are balloon ascensions at sunrise and sunset. If the weather doesn’t allow the balloons to take off, they have other entertainment including music, disc dogs, and more.

It costs $15 for the weekend for adults, kids six to 12 are $5, and younger kids get in free.

