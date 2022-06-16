Two juveniles facing charges after fight, teen sent to hospital

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an aggravated assault on a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the incident happened on Monday, around 4:00 p.m. after school when a group of juveniles were walking on the Barre Bike Path.

Police say a fight broke out between one kid and several others, with the group repeatedly punching and kicking the teen in the head. The teen suffered significant injuries and was sent to the hospital, where he was later released.

One kid is charged with Aggravated Assault and other is charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

