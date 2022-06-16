Upper Valley candy store offers traditional favorites

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There’s a sweet new spot in the Upper Valley for those with a sweet tooth.

Sophia’s Candy Corner is now open in West Lebanon across from the Power House Mall. Along with the traditional favorites, the store also has a nostalgia nook, international candy, and even some sugar-free options.

Owner Sophia Lowe has been in education for nearly 30 years and says the candy store is a destination that gives people a break from reality.

“It is the experience. When you see families in here talking about the different candy. Like a dad will say, ‘Hey, I had this when I was a kid. They are showing their kids. They are enjoying themselves and they are talking. They are not on a screen.”

Sophia’s mother, Dot Fekay, was the inspiration behind the store. They always talked about opening a candy store, but Dot recently died due to COVID. Now, in her honor, there is a daily “Hot Dot Special.”

