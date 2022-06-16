Vermont Air Guard F-35s to fly over Baltic nations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard is scheduled for F-35 flyovers throughout Europe Thursday.

The soldiers will be flying over the Baltic Sea region.

The goal is to “demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners.”

U.S. Air Force leaders say this summer marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations with countries in that region.

They also say the F-35 provides an unprecedented, lethal and survivable combination of capabilities that provide America and its Allies with air superiority.

Click here for more information.

Related story:

Vermont F-35s to fly Europe air policing missions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.