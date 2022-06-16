Advertisement

Vermont Air Guard F-35s to fly over Baltic nations

Courtesy: U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
Courtesy: U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard is scheduled for F-35 flyovers throughout Europe Thursday.

The soldiers will be flying over the Baltic Sea region.

The goal is to “demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners.”

U.S. Air Force leaders say this summer marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations with countries in that region.

They also say the F-35 provides an unprecedented, lethal and survivable combination of capabilities that provide America and its Allies with air superiority.

Click here for more information.

Related story:

Vermont F-35s to fly Europe air policing missions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock.
Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Latest News

Courtesy: Rulfs Orchard
North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs
The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died.
North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Driver involved in crash at SVMC dies in hospital
The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer...
Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado