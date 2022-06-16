Advertisement

Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer residencies.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer residencies.

The VCFA says it’s not closing and isn’t merging with Colorado College, but student are being given the opportunity to learn out west.

The Vermont school will continue to have its administrative offices on the Montpelier campus, and school leaders say they’re going to see what to do with some of the buildings not being used.

That could include selling some of the property.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
Jay Wilson
Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night

Latest News

The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer...
Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado
10-year-old from Stowe credited with saving mother's life
10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life
Search crews look for missing man
Search crews scour Upper Valley for missing Springfield man
The search continues for a 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.
Search crews scour Upper Valley for missing Springfield man