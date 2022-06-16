Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer residencies.

The VCFA says it’s not closing and isn’t merging with Colorado College, but student are being given the opportunity to learn out west.

The Vermont school will continue to have its administrative offices on the Montpelier campus, and school leaders say they’re going to see what to do with some of the buildings not being used.

That could include selling some of the property.

