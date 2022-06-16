Vermont state offices open on Monday Juneteenth holiday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day by the federal government.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year, it falls on Sunday.

But the federal government will observe it on Monday, so federal facilities will be closed.

In Vermont, state offices will be open.

The state employees union says if they want the day off or holiday pay, it would have to go through the collective bargaining process.

“It’s a federal holiday, it’s even a state holiday in state law, it’s just not among the holidays that would be recognized as a holiday where employees receive leave,” said Steve Howard of the Vermont State Employees Association.

The union and the Scott administration will start negotiating a new contract in August 2023.

