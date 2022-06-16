Advertisement

Vermont state offices open on Monday Juneteenth holiday

Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day...
Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day by the federal government.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day by the federal government.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year, it falls on Sunday.

But the federal government will observe it on Monday, so federal facilities will be closed.

In Vermont, state offices will be open.

The state employees union says if they want the day off or holiday pay, it would have to go through the collective bargaining process.

“It’s a federal holiday, it’s even a state holiday in state law, it’s just not among the holidays that would be recognized as a holiday where employees receive leave,” said Steve Howard of the Vermont State Employees Association.

The union and the Scott administration will start negotiating a new contract in August 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock.
Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Latest News

Nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center say they're under attack. They're calling on...
UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack
The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching
Molly Gray and Becca Balint
Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 3
File photo
Quechee hot air balloon fest takes off Friday