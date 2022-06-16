BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the region from west to east on Thursday evening. Some storm could have gusty winds over 60mph and quarter sized hail. Storms will exit the region by midnight with partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll have the chance for another shower or two on Friday with highs still in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will start high on Friday, then drop during the day.

With a few showers again Friday night, a cold front will bring much colder temperatures to the region for Saturday. It will be a cold, cloudy and showery start to the weekend with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will clear out a bit on Sunday and temperatures will be a little warmer, but still well below the normal high temperatures of upper 70s. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Things will look and feel a little more like mid June by early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s. The warm up will continue into mid week with the chance of showers by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will eventually get back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.