Good Thursday, everyone! So far this week, the weather has been delightful. Now it is payback time.

There will still be some sunshine today, but it will be a little muggier, and it will be breezy out of the south, ahead of an approaching frontal system that will be bringing us some stormy weather later in the day.

During the morning and early afternoon hours, there will just be a few, widely scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. But from mid-afternoon through the evening, a more organized line of showers & thunderstorms will come barreling across NY and into VT & NH from west to east. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. The greatest risk for severe weather will be over northern NY, especially the farther to the west you are.

Friday will be a better day with some sunshine, but it will still be unsettled with a few widely scattered showers & thunderstorms possible. A sharp cold front will come down from the north late in the day, setting us up for a downright chilly weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Saturday for most of us. It will be breezy & unsettled with a few showers, mainly to the north, early in the day. Otherwise it will be partly sunny.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with lots of sunshine and temperatures back into the 60s, which will be better than Saturday, but still well below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 78°).

Temperatures will get back on track again next week. Monday & Tuesday will be dry with partly sunny skies, but there is a chance for showers on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on those thunderstorms later today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

