2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two teens have been charged in connection with a brutal attack on a 14-year-old boy.

It happened Monday after school on the Barre Bike Path.

Police say the victim was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of teens around his age.

He was taken to the hospital and later released.

One of the juveniles involved has been charged with aggravated assault. Another was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the incident.

“There are a lot of stories out there. There was a story of somebody luring him on the bike path, that he was aware of it, that it was going to happen. All that is under investigation. So, we are going to try to determine what exactly was the motive behind the incident,” Barre Police Chief Brad Vail said.

Police say additional arrests could be coming.

The matter will be handled in family court.

