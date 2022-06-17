Advertisement

2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on Friday at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is jailed without bond on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival.

Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody. Arrest warrants were also issued for two other people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching
Nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center say they're under attack. They're calling on...
UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack
Courtesy: Putney Fire and Rescue
Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash
Vermont State Police are investigating an aggravated assault on a 14-year-old boy.
Two juveniles facing charges after fight, teen sent to hospital
A 10-year-old girl is being credited with saving her mother’s life following an allergic...
10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street at close of a brutal week
FILE - Travelers move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
A couple whose home was swept away by the Yellowstone River speak out about their experience....
Couple whose house floated away on Yellowstone say spectators cheered