40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery.

Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.

In addition to New Hampshire, permit winners hailed from Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The moose hunting season is scheduled from Oct. 15-23.

Last year, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73%.

New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt.

Click here for the list of winners.

