Advertisement

Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery

By Dom Amato
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good.

The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action have launched a campaign educating Vermont voters about Prop 2.

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott formally signed off on the proposal, allowing it to appear on ballots later this year. It changes old language that provided certain exceptions to slavery and reaffirms that slavery and indentured servitude in Vermont are illegal in any form.

“We’ve never been a nation without slavery. Ever. We’ve never been a state without some form of slavery, sanctioned slavery, ever. And if we could just imagine what that looks like, maybe we might understand some of the implications, but truthfully we can’t say what the implications are, but they’ve got to be good because they would include the absence of slavery,” said Mark Hughes of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.

The governor says Vermont is known for having one of the most difficult constitutional amendment processes in the country. But a yes vote on Prop 2 is the final step to making the change official.

Related Stories:

Vt. slavery ban amendment approved; goes to voters in November

Prop 2 aims to close slavery loophole in Vt. Constitution

Vt. racial justice advocates call for action at Statehouse

Burlington slavery reparations task force to begin work this fall

Amendment banning slavery moves forward in Vermont House

Slavery amendment topic of public hearing at Vt. Statehouse

Vermont Senate votes to remove slavery from constitution

Vt. lawmakers take testimony on removing slavery from state constitution

Should Vermont make a formal apology and reparations for slavery?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching
Nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center say they're under attack. They're calling on...
UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack
Courtesy: Putney Fire and Rescue
Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash
Vermont State Police are investigating an aggravated assault on a 14-year-old boy.
Two juveniles facing charges after fight, teen sent to hospital
A 10-year-old girl is being credited with saving her mother’s life following an allergic...
10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

Latest News

A Vermont lavender farm uses its resources to draw visitors year-round. This weekend, that...
Horror lovers head for ‘Scream’ at Derby lavender farm
Summer reading suggestions from the the folks at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.
Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians
The old Mid-State Library is now the new Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin.
New Vermont State Police barracks officially opened
Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in...
Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane