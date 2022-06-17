Air Canada flight gets diverted to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Air Canada makes an unexpected landing Thursday at the Burlington International Airport.

The plane took off from Bogota Columbia heading for Montreal.

Airport officials tells Channel Three News that the plane was diverted to Burlington due to severe weather in Montreal.

They say the Airbus 330 was waiting out a severe storm in Montreal. Since the plane is bigger, there is no problem taking off again at max weight.

