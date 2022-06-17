Advertisement

Air Canada flight gets diverted to Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Air Canada makes an unexpected landing Thursday at the Burlington International Airport.

The plane took off from Bogota Columbia heading for Montreal.

Airport officials tells Channel Three News that the plane was diverted to Burlington due to severe weather in Montreal.

They say the Airbus 330 was waiting out a severe storm in Montreal. Since the plane is bigger, there is no problem taking off again at max weight.

