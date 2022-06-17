Autopsy determines Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - After conducting an autopsy Thursday, Police have confirmed, 45 year old Jay Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death is ruled a suicide.

Police found Wilson dead inside a home on Slayton Terrace after a nearly 10 hour long standoff, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Wilson is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s friend, amid a family dispute.

Related Stories:

Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life

Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.