Autopsy determines Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - After conducting an autopsy Thursday, Police have confirmed, 45 year old Jay Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death is ruled a suicide.
Police found Wilson dead inside a home on Slayton Terrace after a nearly 10 hour long standoff, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Wilson is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s friend, amid a family dispute.
