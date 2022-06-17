Advertisement

Bank of Burlington raises start-up capital in record time

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local, investor-owned, commercial operation is now one step closer to becoming the first new financial institution chartered in Vermont in decades.

The Bank of Burlington tells Channel 3 News that in record speed, the organization has raised $33 million in start-up capital, cashing in millions more than they needed to move forward with the project. And leaders raised the money in less than a month.

The President and CEO of Loomis & Co., an investment bank, remarks, “Since 1992, only one or two other de novo banks headquartered in the Northeast have been able to raise upwards of $30 million in start-up capital. None has done it as quickly as Bank of Burlington (in organization).”

The Bank of Burlington says more than 96% of the investors are local. Leaders say this reflects the need for a community bank tailored to serve small to medium sized Vermont businesses.

That’s exactly what the bank will do if it gets approval from the FDIC.

